Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 3,645 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,118,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,504,000 after buying an additional 91,895 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 85.4% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,176 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $162.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.62. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $291.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

