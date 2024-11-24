Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Bank AR grew its stake in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stryker by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $384.85 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $285.79 and a 1-year high of $398.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 17.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

