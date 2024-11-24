StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$5.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVIGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,260.00. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,500.10.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

