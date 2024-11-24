StoneX Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,849.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after buying an additional 2,053,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,770,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,409,000 after buying an additional 1,328,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,550,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after buying an additional 1,187,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,575,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMI opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

