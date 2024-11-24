StockNews.com Upgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Team Stock Up 9.7 %
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Team has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Team by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
