StockNews.com Upgrades Team (NYSE:TISI) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Team Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Team has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Team alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Team by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Team by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.