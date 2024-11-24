StockNews.com Downgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $144.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.19.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,651,535 shares in the company, valued at $13,768,677.45. This trade represents a 0.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 48,988 shares of company stock worth $100,789 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth $29,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 89.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

