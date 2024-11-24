Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

Get Spire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire

Spire Stock Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Shares of Spire stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Spire has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,321,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Spire by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.