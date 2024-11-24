Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $69.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s previous close.
SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,321,000 after acquiring an additional 65,486 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 1.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Spire by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 130,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.
