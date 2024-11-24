Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after acquiring an additional 221,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,362,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $327,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,466.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,350,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,255,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $317,424,000 after purchasing an additional 122,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Up 2.4 %
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
