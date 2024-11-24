SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $53.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

