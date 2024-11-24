Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 12,591 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 1.5% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $303,103.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $216,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,955 shares in the company, valued at $966,831.65. This trade represents a 18.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

