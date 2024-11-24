Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $281.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $243.87 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $343.00 to $331.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.