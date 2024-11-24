Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $435,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $7,095,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $639.55 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $527.11 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $710.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $760.62. The company has a market cap of $85.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 105.16%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.55.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

