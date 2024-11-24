Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,858 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,854,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 707.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,007,000 after purchasing an additional 940,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,729.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 933,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,923,000 after buying an additional 900,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:D opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.