Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $167.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,610,600. This represents a 3.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,894,000 after buying an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after buying an additional 881,700 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 19,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Snowflake by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after acquiring an additional 223,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.