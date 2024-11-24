Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.23.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,811,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 706,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,354,801.35. This represents a 2.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock worth $7,061,544. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $167.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

