Scott Farquhar Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $1,945,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,535,246.76. This represents a 3.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.84, for a total value of $1,945,988.32.

On Friday, November 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.04, for a total transaction of $1,883,993.92.

On Monday, November 4th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.07, for a total transaction of $1,741,168.36.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.96, for a total transaction of $1,509,802.08.

On Monday, October 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,343,212.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $1,272,792.72.

On Monday, September 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $1,302,041.36.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,301,961.88.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $1,309,909.88.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $260.58 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 229.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.