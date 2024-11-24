Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

NYSE SLQT opened at $2.86 on Friday. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $292.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SelectQuote by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,894,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SelectQuote by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 53,159 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 229.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 808,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 44,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

