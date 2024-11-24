Round Hill Asset Management Sells 1,625 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Round Hill Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.7% of Round Hill Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.1 %

PFE opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

