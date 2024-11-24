Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on RIO. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $75.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

