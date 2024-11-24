Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.32 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 24,618 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 7,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Rexel Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

