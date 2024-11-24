Rep. Laurel M. Lee Sells Off Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Representative Laurel M. Lee (R-Florida) recently sold shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in GE Vernova stock on November 8th.

Representative Laurel M. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 10/21/2024.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 10/7/2024.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 9/10/2024.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $349.16 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $357.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.37 and its 200 day moving average is $215.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.02.

About Representative Lee

Laurel Lee (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Lee (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the Republican primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) appointed Lee to serve as the Florida Secretary of State on January 28, 2019, after the resignation of Michael Ertel on January 24. Lee resigned on May 16, 2022. Lee was a judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Florida from 2013 to 2019. She was appointed to the court by Gov. Rick Scott (R) in May 2013. She was elected to the position in 2014. Laurel Lee earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Florida. Lee’s career experience includes working as an attorney with Carlton Fields, P.A., an assistant federal public defender and assistant U.S. attorney with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and a law clerk to James S. Moody on the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

