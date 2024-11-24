Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 271 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101,266 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,321,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,885,000 after acquiring an additional 551,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $538,948,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

