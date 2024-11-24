Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 121.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,802,000 after buying an additional 136,530 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 72,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 52.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,848,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,350 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 44,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 79.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $106.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

