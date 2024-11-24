Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 374,524 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,794,000 after acquiring an additional 40,631 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth $1,998,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3,541.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 180,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 175,686 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 124,495 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 25,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,787.13. The trade was a 52.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,034,351 shares of company stock worth $56,601,268 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Motors has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

