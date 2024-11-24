Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,358 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Rapid7 worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 252.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,799,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 503,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after buying an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,130,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RPD. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Baird R W lowered Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.59.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,400. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.44. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.04 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

