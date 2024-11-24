Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI) Director Peter V. Anania Sells 14,400 Shares

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) Director Peter V. Anania sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,990. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Precision Optics Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:POCI opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Precision Optics Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $32.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53.
Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter. Precision Optics had a negative net margin of 20.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.
Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.
