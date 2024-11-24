Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Time to Buy?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 11,838,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 41,334,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

