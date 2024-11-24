Pitcairn Co. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 53.8% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $710,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 99.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $446.65 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.61.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

