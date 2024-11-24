Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $593.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

