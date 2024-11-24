Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Raised by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 170.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $6,240,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.9 %

PM stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.74. The company has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.82 and a 52 week high of $134.15.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total transaction of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.