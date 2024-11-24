Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 8,927,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 38,337,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

