Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Pfizer by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 165,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

