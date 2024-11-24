Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran Sells 31,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total value of C$528,314.40.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Shares of PEY opened at C$17.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.98. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$11.09 and a 12-month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEY. TD Securities decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.