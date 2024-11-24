Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,501 shares during the period. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 2.6% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $4,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVII. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 3,239.1% during the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 50,303 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 55,238 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 147.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 368,328 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

