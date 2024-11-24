Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 4,083 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,118,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,504,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 24,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 85.4% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 26,176 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.58 and a 200-day moving average of $152.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.