Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

MD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,960. The trade was a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $423,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,784.05. This trade represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,808 shares of company stock valued at $751,277. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.