PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.09 and last traded at $85.74. Approximately 1,050,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,339,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Get PayPal alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.68. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,653,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.