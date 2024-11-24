Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.47 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 66,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,433,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 686,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,697,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 17.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYK stock opened at $384.85 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $285.79 and a one year high of $398.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $366.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

