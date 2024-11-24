Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,929 shares of company stock worth $8,196,624. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.81. The company has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $82.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

