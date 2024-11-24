Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth $30,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of RTX by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in RTX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

RTX stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a one year low of $79.13 and a one year high of $128.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.09.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. RTX’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

