Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,938 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $239.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.76 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 130.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

