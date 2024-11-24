Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 5,082 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 259.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 25,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $89.92 and a 52 week high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.84%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

