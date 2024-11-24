Nwam LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 965,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,068,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,507,639.29. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,095 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,037. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

