NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $175.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average of $122.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 914.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 884.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,758,000 after purchasing an additional 488,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

