NovoCure’s (NVCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVCR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NVCR opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.71.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.95 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. NovoCure’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 247.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 92,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after acquiring an additional 264,883 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NovoCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,378,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 125,715 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

