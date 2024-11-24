Mvm Partners, Llc Sells 147,581 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mvm Partners, Llc sold 147,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $1,517,132.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,738,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,392,437.92. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of FNA opened at $10.04 on Friday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $840.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.58 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after buying an additional 273,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 46,660.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNA. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paragon 28 from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

