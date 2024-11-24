MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.43.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$40.45 and a 12 month high of C$59.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.4909091 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

