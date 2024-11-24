Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 407,187 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.94% of UL Solutions worth $92,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in UL Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. UL Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $59.23.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. UL Solutions had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on UL Solutions from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UL Solutions from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

UL Solutions Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

