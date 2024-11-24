Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370,580 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $88,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:RHP opened at $115.71 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,843.36. This trade represents a 22.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $144,640.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,953.50. This trade represents a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

