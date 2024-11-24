Marco Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,603.70. This trade represents a 16.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $52.49 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.